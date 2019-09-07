Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship set to honor International Day of Peace

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF) will honor the Sept. 21 International Day of Peace a couple of weeks early this year with a presentation by member John Buehler.

“Peace Day” is observed around the world and was established in 1981 by unanimous United Nations (UN) resolution.

According to the UN website, “Peace Day provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to Peace above all differences and to contribute to building a Culture of Peace.”

A quick look around the globe and one is forced to conclude that differences between individuals, groups, tribes and nations are still the predominant theme. In an effort to achieve this universal culture of peace, Buehler has decided to begin at the beginning. He will examine 12 simple principles to build peace in your community. The first of those principles is not new to any of us — “Treat others the way you wish to be treated.” However, familiarity is not the same as compliance.

Despite the teaching of this concept by every known religion and the UN Resolution of Peace Day, we continue to fall short. It makes sense then to follow Buehler’s strategy — begin with the behavior of the individual in community. This is the only place where one can effect change.

Buehler and his wife, Cindy Clark, retired in 2017 and are now enjoying life in Pagosa Springs. Buehler’s career with the USDA Forest Service spanned 37 years and several states — Wisconsin, Alaska, Colorado, New Mexico, California, Washington and Arizona. His experience with the Forest Service includes a range of programs — developed recreation, trails, surveying, timber, outfitter guides, wilderness, roads, minerals, lands, fire, range, wildlife, fisheries, soils, hydrology, botany, weeds and silviculture — and his career demonstrates a progression of responsibilities from forestry technician on to forester, recreation district staff, deputy district ranger, district ranger and stewardship staff officer. He is proud to have worked for the Forest Service.

Buehler went to college at the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point and received his bachelor of science in forest management and forest recreation with a minor in natural resources management in 1981. His interests include kayaking, paddle-boarding, hiking, mountain biking, cross-country skiing, camping and music.

Our fellowship offers an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action and support in individual spiritual growth. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

On the third and fourth Sundays (Sept. 15 and 22), leadership is by Pastor Dean Cerny. On this Sunday, Buehler will lead the service and present the program.

On Sept. 15, the Religious Exploration (RE) program will resume. Parents are invited to meet the RE coordinator, Anna Ramirez, and learn about our program for children. For more information, contact Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Service on Sept. 15 will take place at the gazebo in the Whispering Pines Town Home Park (the corner of Park and Eaton). This will be a family-friendly potluck event with attendees bringing a tasty something to share, chairs, and plates and utensils.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us. For further information about PUUF, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.