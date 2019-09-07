New Thought program to discuss expecting abundance

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“My cup runneth over! I exist in limitless possibility.” — Ernest Holmes.

Our thoughts about wealth and abundance have a great deal to do with what we produce. We can limit our success or multiply it exponentially. What we do and how we think powerfully motivate the world we perceive. The universe is not limited. In fact, it is expanding. We create from an unlimited supply then.

Why do people find themselves in thoughts of self-limitation such as self-pity, envy, greed, hatred, guilt and the like? How do we remove these limiting thoughts? How do we replace them with new thoughts of expansion and creation?

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) this Sunday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. to explore how we can all the make of a storehouse of abundance. Our guest speaker will be Janie Garms, RN, prayer chaplain.

Imagine changing your perceptions of abundance so that you actually start creating wealth. What a concept.

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative-minded individuals who share joy, laughter and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Upcoming events

Reiki classes are available. Please contact NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.