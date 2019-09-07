- News
Pagosa Springs Town Council member Madeline Bergon honors FolkWest founders Crista Munro (center) and Dan Appenzeller (not pictured), as well as their son, Elias Appenzeller, Saturday at the 24th annual Four Corners Folk Festival. Bergon informed the crowd of a proclamation on the council’s agenda Tuesday evening thanking FolkWest for its contributions to the community. The proclamation, approved unanimously by the council, thanked the FolkWest founders, staff, volunteers and performers. FolkWest is handing over the reins of its two festivals to KSUT Public Radio later this month.