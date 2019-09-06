Ruth Lambert guest speaker at next Archuleta County Genealogical Society

By Deneice Stacy

Special to The PREVIEW

The Archuleta County Genealogical Society is pleased to welcome Ruth Lambert to the September meeting. Lambert will present on “The History of Five Churches in the San Juan River Area.”

Lambert will discuss a project to study the history of early settlement along the San Juan River in Archuleta County and southeastern La Plata County and five historic churches in the small settlements of Trujillo, Juanita, Pagosa Junction, Allison and Tiffany.

In some settlements, the church is the only remaining intact building in the townsite. The churches were the heart of these isolated settlements; their history and documentation can provide a window into the early life of the residents.

Lambert is the cultural program director at the San Juan Mountains Association in Durango.

The Archuleta County Genealogical Society meeting is on Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. in the Community United Methodist Church located at 434 Lewis St. For additional details, contact Carolyn Paschal at 946-3255.