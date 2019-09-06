Rehearsals for Community Christmas Concerts to begin Sept. 10

By Richard Bolland

Special to The PREVIEW

School has begun. Fall is in the air and soon aspen trees will fill our valley with their golden cascades of color.

As a sure sign of the approaching Christmas season, the Pagosa Springs Choral Society will begin rehearsals for this year’s December Community Christmas Concerts beginning with registration at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the Pagosa Springs High School music room. This is a non-audition community choir singing under the excellent direction of Dan Burch, music director for Pagosa Springs High School.

Rehearsals will be held each Tuesday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (with the exception of Thanksgiving week), with the concerts being performed on Dec. 6, 7 and 8.

Selections will range from sacred to the seasonal, including Kay Thompson’s “Jingle Bells,” and “Silver Bells” to “All Is Well” and G.F. Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from the well-known oratorio “The Messiah.” Additionally, a select jazz ensemble (chosen from the choir) will perform the light-hearted,“Childhood Christmas Favorites” and “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow.”

The theme of this year’s community concerts is “The Light of Christmas.” Venita Burch will accompany the 60- to 70-voice choir. A $20 registration fee will be assessed to help defray the cost of music.