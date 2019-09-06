Photography Club to meet Sept. 10

By Gregg Heid

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will hold its September meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome.

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club normally meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the fellowship room of the Methodist Church.

The speaker at the September meeting of Photography Club will be Doug Coombs. He will give a presentation on “Milky Way Processing With Sequator, Photoshop and Lightroom.”

Coombs is a nature and landscape photographer who lives part-time in Los Alamos, N.M., part-time in Pagosa and part-time at numerous great photographic sites throughout the west. He is semi-retired from his job as software engineer/developer at the Los Alamosa National Lab. While not working, taking photos or processing photos, Coombs was president of the Los Alamos Photography Club for over 10 years and is currently president of the Los Alamos Adobe Users Group.

In order to reduce noise, Coombs will show how to stack multiple exposures of a Milky Way photo using an open-source tool for Windows called Sequator. In a previous meeting, he demonstrated this in Photoshop. After the stacked photo is created, he will demonstrate how he processes the photo in both Photoshop and Lightroom. In Photoshop, he will be selecting the sky and the foreground separately to create adjustment layers. He will use RGB curves to change the sky to a blue tone.

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. Membership is just $25 per calendar year for individuals and $35 for families. To join or renew, fill in the application form and mail it with a check for your dues to the address shown on the form or bring it to one of our meetings. Membership applications are available on our website at https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.

Club members may bring up to 10 photos to share with the group on a thumb drive after the presentation.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact our president, Andy Butler, at (512) 581-1470 or visit our website, pagosaspringsphotoclub.org.