Homemakers invite women to a jewelry/accessories exchange Sept. 12

By Tozi Rubin

Special to The PREVIEW

The Mountain View Homemakers are having their third annual jewelry/accessories exchange at our upcoming meeting on Sept. 12. These events are a huge success and we look forward to more fun this year. Women who attend are not obligated to participate in this exchange.

Each woman who attends (member or guest) is encouraged to bring one accessory to exchange. You can bring a necklace, bracelet, ring, purse or scarf that you aren’t really using that you’d like to exchange for something else. We will not be accepting earrings, hats or shoes.

Everything needs to be in perfect condition, such as a gift you aren’t wearing or perhaps you have too many pieces that are similar. Please bring an item that you would feel comfortable giving a friend. This is not a garage sale.

Bring just one item and you will go home with one item. We will explain how the exchange works at the meeting. Before lunch, you will be able to peruse the jewelry and accessories as they arrive, looking for treasures that interest you.

We hope you will join us at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food. Then we will hold the exchange.

This is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends in the community.

Mountain View Homemakers is a 56-year-old women’s service organization. We welcome all area women who are interested in making and nurturing friendships, learning about local topics of interest and bettering the community as a whole. The monthly meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity.

We meet on the second Thursday of every month. There are no dues or membership requirements and every interested woman is welcome. No special skills are necessary. If you live in a home, you are a homemaker.

Call Tozi Rubin at 731-3360 with any questions.