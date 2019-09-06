Clothing giveaway collection Saturdays in September

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

The members of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church are gearing up for their annual clothing giveaway, which this year will take place on Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon in the church parish hall.

Collection of clean, in-good-shape clothing will be accepted at their storage unit at Airport Storage on Piedra Road starting on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon and every Saturday in September.

The parishioners go through all the clothing and sort for size and cleanliness, so if you can make sure what you donate is worthy of someone else, we will happily accept your clothes. We are always in need of good, warm winter clothes; kids clothes, they seem to sprout overnight; and, of course, men’s and women’s clothing. We have also been very successful in giving away household linens, blankets, sheets, crib bedding and towels, so we are grateful for those items, too.

This wonderful ministry has been going on for over 20 years and each year gets bigger, by not only people attending, but clothing given away. If you have any questions, you can call the church at 731-5801. Please do not leave any clothes at the church. If Saturday is not convenient for you to make a donation, please call the church and we will make other arrangements. We are truly grateful for the community’s support. All are welcome to come “shop” on Oct. 19.