Public Notices 09/05/2019

Archuleta County, Colorado

District Court

449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81301

Plaintiff: JOHN M RITCHEY REVOCABLE TRUST,

v.

Defendants: Bent Pine Pagosa LLC, an Indiana limited liability company, and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Tracy J. Cross

835 E. Second Ave., #240

Durango, CO 81301

Tele: (970) 385-0600

tcross@mydurango.net

Case Number: 19 CV 30065

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet title to property commonly known as 574 S. 5th Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Dated: August 26, 2019

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun.

First Publication: September 5, 2019.

Last Publication: October 3, 2019.

/s/Tracy J. Cross

Attorney for Plaintiff(s)/Petitioner(s)

Published September 5, 12, 19, 26 and Oct. 3, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Invitation to submit bids for the multiple roof replacement project at TBK Banks, SSB Pagosa Springs Locations is hereby made by the TBK Banks.

Specifications: A Con-tractor’s mandatory pre-bid walkthrough will be held at the site 703 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs continuing to 27 Talisman St. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Specifications, drawings and instructions to bidders, in pdf format will be available by the Roofing Consultant. One set of plans will be made available to the bidders at the pre-con. To reserve plans email d7dgregmcclure@outlook.com.

For further information, contact The Owner’s Representative, Division 7 Design, Inc. at 970-361-7032

A 5% Bid bond must accompany the bid.

Receipt of bids: Bids must be submitted on the bid form in the Specifications, in a sealed envelope identified by with the Bidder’s name and address, marked:

TBK Banks Roofing Projects, Pagosa Springs Roof Replacement Bid. Bids must be received at 27 Talisman Dr. Pagosa Springs 81147, CO before 2:00 pm Monday September 23, 2019. Electronic Submissions may be emailed to d7dgregmcclure@outlook.com with hard copies mailed to 322 S Redlands Rd. Grand JCT. CO 81507 by Wednesday September 18, 2019. (email bid must be received by opening date/time.)

Bids received after that time will be returned unopened.

Bids will be opened and read aloud at the bid opening and all persons are invited to be present. No other notice will be given. Contractors may bid one or both projects.

Rights Reserved: TBK Banks reserves the rights to reject any bid, waive any informality, and to accept the bid which appears to be in the best interest of TBK. The bidder to whom the award is made will be required to enter into a written contract with TBK.

Published August 27, 2019.

Published September 5, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

