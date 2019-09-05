Need a change in attitude

Dear Editor:

Regarding the issue of guns, we need a change in attitude. When the Second Amendment to the Constitution was signed into law in 1791, what kinds of guns were there? From my recollection, there were only Muskets for personal ownership and their purpose was hunting for food and organized militia. Since that time, the gun industry has grown and I believe that those folks who wrote our Constitution would be astonished at what is available today.

