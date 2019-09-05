Help sought for library art project

Many people like to tackle major cleanup and organizational projects in the fall and we are no exception.

We are in possession of more than 30 artworks and we do not know if they are on loan to us or have been donated permanently. They include photographs and prints, original watercolors and oil paintings, most framed. Many are signed and some are not. Further, while we recognize some of the artists’ names, we don’t know many of them at all. Some pieces may have been given to the library by someone other than the artist.

We would greatly appreciate your help in identifying the art’s source so we can ascertain the artist’s or donor’s wish regarding ownership. If you can help, please come into the library, look at our art and give us the benefit of your knowledge.

Those identifications will be the first in our three-step project. The second part will be to choose places on our walls where we can properly display the art that is ours. For this, we are hoping to get the assistance of a person with knowledge and experience willing to donate time to hanging our art, so please let us know if you are available to help with this key task.

The third step is a more long-term goal.

“Ultimately, we also would like to have a special place in the library for rotating art exhibits to give local artists exposure for their work and our patrons the joy of seeing beautiful art refreshed regularly,” said Meg Wempe, library director.

Please contact her at the library at 264-2209 if you can help with any aspect of this project. We would be grateful for any expertise you can share with us.

Back-to-school resources

Did you know that your library has a multitude of resources for students of all ages? You can find nonfiction books, periodicals and DVDs on a variety of topics from archaeology to zoology.

In addition to the collection of items in the library, you can find online resources 24/7 at www.pagosalibrary.org. Select the tab “Online Resources” at the top of the home page. The resources are listed in alphabetical order.

Britannica School is one online resource where students can discover encyclopedia articles, multimedia, primary sources, e-books and other learning resources that support student research and reinforce curriculum standards.

Another online resource is Middle Search Plus, where students can access biographies, historical essays, encyclopedias and popular middle-school magazines. Your library card number is needed to access this resource.

If you do not see what you are looking for in the library collection or online, talk with one of our friendly library staff who can help you search our larger AspenCat database.

Notary service available

Your library now offers a notary public service for anyone who needs something notarized. The cost is $5 per notary. This service is available on a part-time basis. To schedule a notary, please call the library at 264-2209.

Teen advisory board today

Today, Thursday, Sept. 5, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Join us Friday, Sept. 6, from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

New LGBTQ youth group Monday

A new support group to help LGBTQ youth and young adults from age 16 to in their 20s deal with social stigma, bullying, violence, hate crimes and discrimination convenes the first Monday of every month except for a change to Sept. 9 because of Labor Day.

Under the leadership of Ana M. Sancho Sama, Ph.D., licensed psychologist, the purpose is to provide a safe and confidential place to share experiences, ask questions and talk about how to cope in this challenging world. If you have questions, her office number is 264-1986.

Knitting Club for teens

On Monday, Sept. 9. this free club meets from 4 to 5 p.m. for fourth- through 12th-graders. Bring your knitting, crochet or needlepoint projects and hang out with other crafters. If you don’t know how to knit, come anyway and we’ll get you started on some of the basics.

Tween gaming

Free gaming for fourth through eighth grades is Monday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Computer classes

This is a free program to learn a useful technology skill or application. Monday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 3 p.m. is Microsoft Excel formulas and functions. Sept. 23 from 1 to 2 p.m. is Microsoft Word Intermediate. No registration is required.

Book club for adults

Our free book club for adults meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles. On Sept. 10, we will discuss “The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton. Stop by to pick up a copy. Light refreshments will be served. No registration is required.

ESL classes

Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes take place twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. with two highly experienced teachers. Joyce Holdread is teaching the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone is teaching beginners. No registration is required.

Su biblioteca está ofreciendo ahora clases de inglés como segundo idioma (ESL). Las clases se llevan a cabo los miércoles y viernes desde el mediodia hasta las 2 pm. Todas las clases son gratuitas y no es necesario registrarse. Por favor ayúdanos a correr la voz sobre el regreso de las clases de íngles como segundo idioma en nuestra comunidad de Pagosa.

Adult education

new hours

With school starting on Sept. 2, our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) has expanded its hours. It now takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Note there will be no PALS Sept. 12, 19 and 23.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m., join us for great stories, fun songs, toddler-friendly crafts and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones. These free sessions are an excellent way for kids to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

CDs

“Blood Relations” by Jonathan Moore begins with the death of a rich young San Francisco woman. “Dark Age” is the latest in the Red Rising sci-fi series. “Willing to Die” by Lisa Jackson is a murder mystery featuring Det. Regan Pescoli. “Contraband” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington thriller. “Labyrinth” by Catherine Coulter is the latest in the FBI thriller series.

DVDs

“Plant Pure Nation” documents the efforts to tell the benefits of a plant-based diet in the face of major opposition. “Molly’s Game” is based on a true story of a woman running a high-stakes poker game. “Plus One” is a comic romance. “Unplanned” explores the abortion industry based on one woman’s true story.

Nonfiction

“Southwest USA and National Parks” is a DK Eyewitness travel guide. “Kochland” by Christopher Leonard is a history of Koch Industries and a story of the power of one of the largest private companies in the world. “Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon” by Greg Laurie is a personal journey into the life and demons facing this country music singer. “NFL Century” by Joe Horrigan is a history of the National Football league.

Mysteries, suspense and thrillers

“Dark Age” is the latest in the Red Rising sci-fi series. “The Reckless Oath We Made” by Bryn Greenwood features a tough Kansas woman facing an abduction. “The Whisper Man” by Alex North is a thriller about a man who lures his victims by whispering. “Old Bones” by Preston and Child covers the Donner Party in a blend of archaeology, murder and suspense. “The Last Widow” by Karin Slaughter features medical examiner Sara Linton and her investigator partner. “Stolen Shoes” by R.H. Herron begins with a 911 calls from a dispatcher’s teenage daughter.

Other novels

“Gold Digger” by Colorado author Rebecca Rosenberg is an historical fiction book about Baby Doe, whose life inspired an opera and a film. “The Warehouse” by Ron Hart explores the secrets of a giant high-tech company. “The Doll Factory” by Elizabeth Macneal is set in Victorian London.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Denise Rue and our anonymous donors. We also thank the Friends of the Library for so generously providing us the funds to cover our purchases in the first quarter of 2019 for books for all ages — children, juvenile, teen and adult — as well as audiobooks and DVDs.

Quotable quote

“For many, we use our imagination. We take a few strands of real time and carry them with us, then like an oyster we create a pearl around them.” — John Banville, Irish novelist, short story writer and screenwriter.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.