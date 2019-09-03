Grass seed available for landowners

By Cynthia Purcell

Special to The SUN

The San Juan Conservation District is offering local landowners the opportunity to purchase a variety of seed mixtures for different conservation uses such as erosion control, weed suppression and grazing land improvement.

These mixtures have been specially developed to provide a ground cover that requires very little watering. Consider these mixes for establishing vegetation around newly constructed homes or for improving pasture condition. A native grass mixture, dryland pasture mix, native wildflower mix and a wildlife mix are available. Erosion control blankets are also being offered.

Orders are being taken until Oct. 2. The seed will be available to pick up on Oct. 16.

Need an order form? Please contact the San Juan Conservation District at 731-3615 or stop by the office at 505A CR 600 (next to Piedra Automotive).

Thanks for making conservation count.