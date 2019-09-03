Enrollment open for 12th annual Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic

By Jacque Aragon

Special to The PREVIEW

Enrollment is open for the 12th annual Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic (PAGCC). The cost to enter is $10.

All participants will receive an entry gift. Winners in the meat, vegetarian and overall people’s choice categories will receive $200 each and trophies, while second- and third-place winners receive medals and bragging rights. Registration is first-come, first-served, so don’t miss your chance to participate in this event.

Commercial entrants pay $25 and first place will land them a special award. Commercial entries are also eligible for the people’s choice award of $200 for first place and medals for second and third place.

The PAGCC is part of the 14th annual Mountain Chile Cha Cha. The Cha Cha will be held rain or shine on Sept. 28 in Town Park.

This event is free and also features a music concert by New Mexico’s Sangre Joven, trail races hosted by the Pagosa Peaks Volleyball Club (ilovegreenchile.com to enter), a Mexican beer garden, margarita contest, green chile roasted and for sale, and a kids’ corner.

For more info or to enter the cook-off, please call Jacque at 946-7636 or register online at ilovegreenchile.com.