DUST2 team races at Chalk Creek Stampede for season opener

By Amanda Gadomski

Special to The SUN

DUST2 was excited to start its 2019 season at the beginning of August with 28 riders from grades five through 12. Seven of those riders raced in the Chalk Creek Stampede last weekend in Nathrop.

Riding as a first-year varsity rider, Brae Bergdolt started the weekend off strong. Bergdolt was one of 60 riders to qualify for varsity this year from his strong sophomore performance last year. This season, he will have to ride double the mileage each race in the varsity category. He completed his first 24.4-mile race on Sunday in 1:53:31 placing him in the 31st position.

Sophomore boys Sawyer Blakemore and Davis Parker came ready to race after having one season under their belts. Both racing 12.2 miles, Blakemore placed 29th with a time of 1:02:21. Parker placed 58th after narrowly missing a crash at the start. His chain fell off in the

mess and he was stalled to the back of the riders. He was able to charge his way back, completing the race in 1:08:09.

Arden Blakemore, sophomore girl, raced her first race as the only female representing Pagosa Springs this weekend. She persevered through sandy conditions and high winds to finish the race in 2:03:59, placing her 35 of 39.

Freshman boys Ethan Bergdolt, Carter Kasson and Tucker Mashue were the last racers to compete this weekend. Ethan Bergdolt had a very well-placed first race, landing him 36th out of 136 riders with a time of 1:10:31. Kasson placed 51st after having a mechanical issue throughout the race preventing him from using any of his lower gears and finished with a time of 1:12:14. Mashue did the ride in 1:19:01, moving him up to 77th place from starting in 104th position.

The team will be racing in Leadville next on Sept. 8 and is planning to have a few more racers represent Pagosa Springs.