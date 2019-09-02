19th Hole Concerts raise $7,800 for Archuleta County nonprofits

By Tracy Pope

Special to The PREVIEW

This summer’s 19th Hole Concerts raised $7,800 for six Archuleta County nonprofits, with each nonprofit receiving a $1,300 grant. The recipient organizations are:

• Aspen House,

• LASSO,

• Pagosa Area Trails Council,

• Pagosa Springs Arts Council,

• Pagosa Springs Girls Choir, and

• Rise Above Violence.

Through four years of hosting the 19th Hole Concerts, the Archuleta Committee of the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado has watched the popularity of the events grow into steady support.

“Our concerts have proven to be fun community-building events,” said Briggen Wrinkle, executive director of the Community Foundation. “It is awesome to see so many people come together to support local nonprofits.”

The 19th Hole Concerts featured a different nonprofit and music talent on Thursday evenings, June 13 through July 25, at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. The cover charge for each concert was a $10 donation, with all proceeds pooled and distributed to the six nonprofits selected.

The generous support of corporate sponsors covered event expenses, allowing all proceeds collected at the door to go directly to the recipient organizations. The featured nonprofits collaborated to promote and generate attendance at the concerts through marketing tasks, with the Community Foundation organizing the grant review and planning process.

“This grant opportunity relies on collaboration and cooperation in the nonprofit sector in Archuleta County,” said Wrinkle. “The more the nonprofits work together, the more success they will see. This year nonprofits had the extra benefit of exploring the value of video marketing.”

As a community facilitator, the Community Foundation works to increase sustainability and success for nonprofits while maximizing effective grantmaking for philanthropists to make southwest Colorado a better place to live. The Community Foundation serves Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties.