Parelli Foundation to host 2019 Western Derby fundraising gala in Pagosa Springs

By Summer Wyatt Bacharach

Special to The PREVIEW

The Parelli Foundation will host its annual Western Derby Gala fundraiser on Sept. 6 during Parelli Natural Horsemanship’s Savvy Summit.

This benefit event promises a night of fun and excitement featuring an exciting “Western Derby” featuring licensed Parelli professionals jockeying to answer trivia questions to make it to the winner’s circle.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse, and will include silent and live auctions.

Bidders will have the opportunity to bid on unique items and experiences.

Gala attendees will be treated to a barbecue dinner, beer, wine and cocktails.

Tickets will not be sold at the door and space is limited. Ticketing information can be found at parellifoundation.org/western-derby-gala-2019/.

Summer Wyatt Bacharach, executive director of the Parelli Foundation, promises this to be “a truly exciting event, a night of fun, where supporters can gather to celebrate the work of the foundation and help us to raise funds to continue to support our mission: Making the world a better place for horses and humans through natural horsemanship education. This will be a super fun way to raise funds for a mission we all value. You won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind event.”

The Parelli Foundation provides scholarships and grants through its unique programs: Horse Welfare, Future of Horsemanship scholarships for youth, Career and Equine Talent scholarships and Therapeutic Horsemanship, including the Heroes and Horsemanship Initiative. The foundation has provided funding totaling over half a million dollars to therapeutic riding centers, horse welfare organizations, and individuals interested in natural horsemanship education since its inception in 2012.