Community Band looking for musicians

By Susy Mekeal

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa Springs has many hidden treasures, and some of those hidden treasures are the residents. If you play a musical instrument, we would like to invite you to join our band.

There are a range of members in our band, with some who have music degrees to those who haven’t played in many years, and we welcome all. This is a great place to meet new people or see old friends and work together to put a shine on your instrument and a new piece of music. Our band includes woodwinds, brass, percussion and strings.

It is such a joy to play music and put on a concert and we are looking forward to a great concert for this fall. The theme will be Broadway and movie music that will be familiar to all. Our directors, Larry Elginer and Larry Baisdon, use their vast experience and expertise to bring out the inner musician and create an enjoyable experience for all of the musicians involved.

The first rehearsal will be on Sept. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Rehearsals will move to Monday nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and the concert will be on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Rehearsals are held at Pagosa Springs High School; enter through the glass double doors on the right front of the building. The band room is the first room to the right. We’ll see you there.