New Thought topic: one with each other, one with God

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“We believe in the unity of all life, and that the highest God and the innermost God is one God.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. to explore and discuss the concept that all people are the incarnation of the One Spirit. Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative-minded individuals who share joy, laughter, and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Upcoming events

Reiki classes are available. Please contact NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.