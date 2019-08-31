International speaker on women’s issues coming to Pagosa Springs

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The PREVIEW

Liz Curtis Higgs is a national and international speaker whose joy comes from sharing God’s grace and joy to all women, no matter where they are in their spiritual life.

As Curtis Higgs has said, “My goal is simple: to help women embrace the grace of God with joy and abandon!”

The women of Pagosa Springs and surrounding areas are encouraged to come spend some time with this remarkable, approachable lady.

Curtis Higgs will be giving a retreat at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church on the evening of Sept. 18 and the morning of Sept. 19. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce office in the Visitor Center, at Bookends bookstore on main street, at Choke Cherry Tree store uptown and St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, which is next to the hospital. Tickets are $45 either cash or check, made out to Spirited Women, are accepted forms of payment.

It doesn’t matter where you are on your spiritual journey or even if you haven’t started a journey, Curtis Higgs has something to share with you. She will make you laugh and help you see that our foibles in life are universal and forgivable, that God is always with us, even if we have a hard time seeing him in our daily lives and struggles. Give yourself some “me” time and come learn and laugh with Curtis Higgs.

Questions? Call St. Patrick’s at 731-5801.