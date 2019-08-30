Final weekend for four Broadway in the Mountains shows

By Bill Hudson

Special to The PREVIEW

Thingamajig Theatre Company’s 2019 Broadway in the Mountains summer repertory season approaches its dramatic finale this weekend, with five exciting musicals playing in rotation tonight through Sunday at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. The productions include “Ring of Fire,” “Mamma Mia!,” “The Who’s Tommy,” “Jekyll and Hyde, the Musical” and “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR.”

This is the final weekend for three of the four Broadway musicals, as sung and performed by Thingamajig’s professional acting company from all across the U.S., from Portland to Phoenix to New Orleans to New York. But “Ring of Fire” — a musical retelling of the Johnny Cash story — will continue through Sept. 15, playing Thursdays through Sundays.

‘Mamma Mia!’

The family-friendly pop musical “Mamma Mia!” give two final performances this weekend — tonight, Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 2 p.m.

“Mamma Mia!” is the hilarious romantic comedy musical featuring music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA fame. This heartwarming musical tells the story of Sophie Sheridan as she prepares for her wedding by inviting three former love interests of her mother in the hopes of figuring out which is her father. With iconic songs such as “Super Trouper,” “Dancing Queen,” and “Mamma Mia,” you will be struggling not to jump up and dance in the aisle. All of the music in “Mamma Mia!” will have you dancing in your seat and singing your favorite ABBA tune for days.

‘The Who’s Tommy’

“The Who’s Tommy” plays its final show on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, “The Who’s Tommy” is an exhilarating story of hope, healing and the human spirit. After witnessing the accidental murder of his mother’s lover by his father, Tommy is traumatized into a catatonic state and, as the boy grows, he suffers abuse at the hands of his sadistic relatives and neighbors.

As an adolescent, he’s discovered to have an uncanny knack for playing pinball and, when his mother finally breaks through his catatonia, he becomes an international pinball superstar — and the next Messiah?

The Pagosa Springs production of the rock opera will feature the 16 members of Thingamajig’s summer repertory company, plus special appearances by Gabriel Gonzales (as the 4-year-old Tommy) and Christian Gonzales (as the 10-year-old Tommy).

‘Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical’

The final showing of “Jekyll and Hyde, the Musical” is set for tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m.

The Thingamajig Theatre’s production of “Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical” unfolded under the guidance of three Thingamajig veterans: Director Melissa Firlit, Musical Director Boni McIntyre, and Choreographer Pia Wyatt. The production features Perry Davis Harper as Jekyll/Hyde, with Bailey Claffey and Samantha Luck as his conflicting romantic interests.

“Jekyll and Hyde is a story that we all sort of take for granted; we all know something about it. But I don’t think we’ve truly explored it …” said Firlit. “The music has such a feeling of movement and propels the story forward. The show feels epic, in many ways, just because of the music behind it. So if you think you know the story — you should come see the musical …”

‘Ring of Fire’

“Ring of Fire” — playing this Saturday at 2 p.m. and continuing through Sept. 15 — celebrates the music of one of America’s most popular singer songwriters, Johnny Cash. The show does not attempt to portray The Man in Black directly, but instead presents a sung narrative of Cash’s life and art. The story develops an earnest dialogue about home and family, the people you love and what holds people together in the face of tough times. A cast of five performers — Steven Sitzman, Rayshaughn Armant, Allie Tamburello, Nick Abbott and Tommy Paduano — sing and play a variety of instruments to bring Cash’s musical legacy to life right before your eyes.

More information

For information on how to donate, purchase tickets and get further show information, please visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469).

Thingamajig Theatre Company is an award-winning professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and designers come from across the U.S. and around the world to produce musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.