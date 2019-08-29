Pirate cross-country starts season with ‘awesome experience’

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate cross-country teams started their season with what coach Scott Anderson called an “awesome experience” last weekend — a camping trip and a couple of races on courses the Pirates hope to fare well on at the end of the season.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN.