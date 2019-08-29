Pirate cross-country starts season with ‘awesome experience’

Photo courtesy Rachael Christiansen
Lady Pirates Nell Taylor and Megan Greenly race last week. The Pirates participated in back-to-back meets on Aug. 23 and 24, with Taylor and Greenly leading the team in both races.

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate cross-country teams started their season with what coach Scott Anderson called an “awesome experience” last weekend — a camping trip and a couple of races on courses the Pirates hope to fare well on at the end of the season.

Photo courtesy Rachael Christiansen
Pirate Gabe Heraty works to overtake competitors during the opening weekend of the cross-country season. Heraty opened the season at the front of the pack for the Pirates in a pair of races on Aug. 23 and 24.

By Randi Pierce, Staff Writer
This story was posted on August 29, 2019.