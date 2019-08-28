Pagosa Fire Protection District

The Pagosa Fire Protection District is the proud recipient of a new wood carving located outside Station 1 on North Pagosa Boulevard. Local artist Chad Haspel donated his time and expertise to transform a tree trunk near the front of the station into a traditional fire symbol. The new carving displays a flat head ax (used as a striking tool) combined with a halligan bar (used as a prying tool); the tools, when carried together, are called “irons.” Irons are typically used in forcible entry scenarios, although firefighters train to use them in a variety of emergency situations. The public is welcome and encouraged to stop by 191 N. Pagosa Blvd. to see the carving and learn more about many traditions in the fire service.