It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas: Concert rehearsals scheduled

By Richard Bolland

Special to The SUN

You might think that it’s too early to think about Christmas, but you’d be wrong. Rehearsals for this year’s Community Christmas Concert will begin in less than three weeks.

The Pagosa Springs Choral Society will hold its first rehearsal at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10, under the direction of Dan Burch, music director at Pagosa Springs High School. Registration and refreshments will be provided from 6 to 7 p.m. and the first rehearsal will begin at 7 p.m. on that evening.

If you’d like to be a part of this annual celebration of the Christmas season, you are cordially invited to attend the rehearsals, which will be held each Tuesday evening between Sept. 10 and the concerts, which will be held on Dec. 6, 7 and 8 in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. No rehearsal will be held during Thanksgiving week. No audition is required for participation.

The theme for this year’s concert is “The Light of Christmas.” Selections will be both sacred and seasonal. Additionally, there will be a select jazz ensemble chosen from among the choir members, which will provide a light-hearted take on the Christmas season.

Selections include, “Silver Bells,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let it Snow,” G.F. Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” and many more. Venita Burch will accompany the choir.

So, come and join your voice with 60-70 of your fellow Pagosans and get your Christmas season off to an early start.