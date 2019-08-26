Back-to-school vaccinations necessary to keep measles out of state

By Claire Ninde

Special to The SUN

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) joins health departments, providers, schools, parents and partner organizations across the state to call on parents and guardians to keep measles out of Colorado by making sure students are vaccinated before school starts.

Colorado had the lowest rate of measles-vaccinated kindergartners in the nation last year.

Childhood vaccines protect against serious but preventable life-threatening diseases, like measles. When children are not vaccinated, they are at increased risk of contracting and spreading diseases to others — including classmates and family members.

“It’s up to all of us to create immunity in our communities and protect babies and others who can’t be vaccinated. We understand that some parents have concerns about vaccines and we are here to share information about vaccine safety,” said Liane Jollon, SJBPH executive director.

Lack of insurance or the inability to pay should not be a barrier to getting children the vaccines they need to protect themselves and those around them. The Vaccines for Children (VFC) program at SJBPH provides immunizations to children regardless of ability to pay. Children who are 0-18 years of age qualify if they: 1) are Medicaid/eligible; 2) are Native American/Native Alaskan; 3) have no health insurance; and 4) are underinsured, meaning that their health insurance does not cover the vaccine or they have reached their vaccine cap. Call SJBPH if you have any questions regarding the VFC program at 335-2015.

Parents and guardians can find out more about the required school immunizations and recommended schedule at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/.

Colorado also has the following tools to help parents and guardians make informed choices about vaccinating their children:

• SpreadTheVaxFacts.com guides people through information and misinformation about vaccines with advice from Colorado doctors who also are parents.

• COVax4Kids.org helps people find out if their kids are eligible for low- or no-cost vaccines and helps them find a provider who gives them.

• COVaxRecords.org lets people know how to request vaccination records for their children.