Volunteers needed to share enthusiasm for nature

By Laura Dollar

Special to The SUN

Most of us find ourselves attracted to Pagosa Country for the outdoor setting, the acres of public lands and wilderness at our back doors. Do you like to know what flora and fauna call the San Juans home? Have you thought about sharing that enthusiasm with our local youth?

For over a decade, talented Audubon Rockies volunteer educators, with a wide range of knowledge, skill sets and abilities, have pledged their time to foster a deeper appreciation for this special place we all call home within our community of K-4 students. We are planting the seed to inspire an appreciation for nature.

From outdoor recreationists to retired teachers, there are only a few key traits required to participate: 1. love of nature; 2. willingness to learn; 3. the patience and enthusiasm to share numbers one and two with others.

Get involved and grow your knowledge. Join our team.

Community naturalist continuing education will be held Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Four Mile Ranch. Take a stream health and plant identification walk. Open to the public.

Volunteer training will be held Sept. 4-6, with orientation on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m.-noon, in the Ross Aragon Community Center west conference room.

Training activities in the field will be Thursday, Sept. 5, and Friday, Sept. 6, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., at Four Mile Ranch.

For questions or to RSVP, contact Keith Bruno at kbruno@audubon.org.