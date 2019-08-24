Pagosa Stitchers support the Archuleta County Fair

By Debby Donovan

Special to The PREVIEW

There’s more to the Archuleta County Fair than critters. Lots more. Entries that are submitted for judging, whether it be a craft, food item, beer, plants, photography, ceramics, paintings or numerous other offerings, each helps to sustain our local fair, which deserves our community’s full support.

Several members of the Pagosa Stitchers certainly earned some bragging rights as this year’s contributions to the fair translated into three Grand Champion, one Reserve Champion and one Honorable Mention awards, plus 10 first-, six second-, three third- and one fourth-place ribbons. The awards were in various categories including quilting, crochet, pine needle basketry, yarn dying, weaving, cross-stitch, knitting, crochet and crewel work.

In addition to supporting our fair, there’s a great deal of personal satisfaction in receiving an award for something you’ve put your time and effort into, not to mention the fun of being able to brag a wee bit among friends and family about your accomplishment. After all, it’s icing on the cake after weeks, months or even a year of laboring over a project. And, although awards are fun, if truth be told, they pale in comparison to the joy of sharing creative time with others who also have a passion for making things, which is why there are now 65 women involved in the Pagosa Stitchers group.

Whether you are an expert or just starting to learn a new craft, you will find kindred spirits and lots of camaraderie each Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pagosa Springs Arts Council Events Center at 197 Navajo Trail Drive. There is no fee, but you must bring your own items to work on. Come join us, as it’s never too soon to start planning for next year’s submission to our great Archuleta County Fair.