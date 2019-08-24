New Thought topic: ‘Just Be Kind’

Kindness is the practice of grace in action. Such is given not only to the person to whom we are kind, but also to ourselves; what we produce will return to us.

There are times when we ask ourselves how we can make a difference in the world. We may feel insignificant or unimportant, unable to change anything that matters. But one small act of kindness can be the start of great things.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) and our guest speaker, Janie Garms, RN, on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m., to explore the topic “Just Be Kind.”

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative-minded individuals who share joy, laughter and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Upcoming events

Reiki classes are available.

Please contact NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.