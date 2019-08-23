Gabriela de la Paz in concert Friday at 7 p.m.

By Jean Broderick

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosans have the great opportunity to experience many different genres of music, from classical to Broadway, country, blues and rock just to name a few. Continuing in this vein, Gabriela de la Paz is coming to Pagosa Springs and will be performing music from Mexico and Latin America at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church on Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m.

Some of her vocal and guitar selections will be familiar to American audiences, others will be new. In either case, her audiences are captivated, not only by her lovely voice, but also by her delightful personality.

Please join us for an unforgettable evening of music from south of the border this Friday evening, Aug. 23, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.