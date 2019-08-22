Pirate cross-country teams ready to hit the ground running
Photo courtesy Rachael Christiansen
The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate cross-country teams pose atop a sand dune during the teams’ annual training trip to the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve recently. The teams kick off the season with a pair of meets this week.
The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate harriers will hit the ground running tomorrow morning, kicking off the season with the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Photo courtesy Rachael Christiansen
From left to right, seniors Celia Taylor, Jack Foster, Kat Davies, Megan Foster, Trenton Buffington, Annabelle Bowles and Mason Blakemore on the Pagosa Springs High School cross-country teams’ recent training trip to the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
By Randi Pierce, Staff Writer
This story was posted on August 22, 2019.