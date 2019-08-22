Pirate cross-country teams ready to hit the ground running

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate harriers will hit the ground running tomorrow morning, kicking off the season with the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.