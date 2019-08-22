One more chance to see ‘Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR’

By Bill Hudson

Special to The PREVIEW

This Saturday, Aug. 24, is Pagosa’s last chance to see the 2019 Thingamajig production of “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR,” showing at 11 a.m. at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

Thingamajig Theatre Company opened its 2019 Broadway in the Mountains production of “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR” to a sold-out audience last month. The family-friendly show has played each Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

The production features updated songs from Disney’s original 1951 motion picture and is a fast-paced take on the classic tale with a running time of about 50 minutes — the perfect length for a family theater experience.

The show includes several local Pagosa teens acting side by side with professional actors from Thingamajig’s summer repertory company.

The 2019 Broadway in the Mountains summer repertory theater season continues at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, with four other musicals playing in rotation Tuesday through Sunday.

This year’s Thingamajig Theatre Company productions include “Ring of Fire,” “Mamma Mia!,” “The Who’s Tommy,” “Jekyll and Hyde, the Musical” and, in its final week, “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR.”

The rest of the 2019 summer season will run through the end of August — with one of the shows, “Ring of Fire,” continuing through Sept. 15. The professional acting company and technical crew hails from all across the U.S., from Portland to Phoenix to New Orleans to New York.

For information on how to donate, purchase tickets and get further show information, please visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469).

Thingamajig Theatre Company is an award-winning professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and designers come from across the U.S. and around the world to produce musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.