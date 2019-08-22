Friends book sale on now and local author book launch next week

We hope to see you at the Friends of the Library annual book sale, one of the most popular events of the summer. It is being held Aug. 22-24 at the PLPOA Clubhouse — not only a new location, but also with extended hours.

Today, Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m., there will be a short annual meeting with an ice cream social, followed at 6:30 p.m. by the book sale for Friends only — and you can join at the door if you are not already a member. Dues are $100 for a lifetime membership, $15 for an annual individual and $25 for an annual family.

The next two days are open to everyone — Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with special pricing after noon on Saturday.

This is your chance to buy books, DVDs, CDs and more at very special prices while also helping your library, since the Friends donate all the proceeds for various programs and projects that improve our facilities and services to you.

Local author book launch

Next Thursday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m., join local author Frank Bergon — better known in Pagosa as Tony — when he launches his new collection of 12 essays about contemporary westerners in California’s San Joaquin Valley.

Titled “Two-Buck Chuck and The Marlboro Man: The New Old West,” the book features people like Fred Franzsia, creator of the world’s bestselling wine, and Darrell Winfield, real-life Marlboro Man for 30 years. Bergon will talk, read, show photos and sign books at this free session. He first visited Pagosa in 1977 and has owned a house in Blanco Basin with his wife, Holly, since 1987.

Library closure

Your library will be closed after 4 p.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 28, when we host the Chamber of Commerce for its monthly Business After Hours event.

“We are excited to host business members of our local community as they meet and network,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “This gives us a wonderful opportunity to show and share the many services the library has to offer.”

Apologies for the heat

If you’ve been in the library recently, you’ve likely noticed how warm it is. Unfortunately, we learned that our old HVAC system will need to be replaced. As such, we have a request for proposal out for replacement of our system that can be found on our website.

We wish it were not so warm for both patrons and staff, but it’s proving difficult to keep it cool. Our windows don’t allow for installing some temporary portable units and swamp coolers aren’t a good option for libraries. In the meantime, we appreciate your patience while we do the best that we can to repair our old system and supplement with airflow through fans and open windows/doors.

Makerspace fun for all ages today

Come in and create, design and build today, Thursday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We provide the materials — you provide the vision. This is an event for all ages.

Literary Ladies tomorrow

This free book-lovers’ group meets on the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 23, they will discuss any book by a local author. Stop by your library to see where the local author collection is located. For more information, contact Marilyn Stroud at Bakestroud@aol.com.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Join us Friday, Aug. 23, from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

Otaku Club

The Otaku (Anime/Manga) Club meets Monday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 5 p.m. Join us to watch anime, talk about manga and Asian cultures, and enjoy snacks. This free club is for those in the fifth through 12th grades.

All-ages LEGO contest

Turn in your original submissions for the free all-ages LEGO contest between Aug. 26 and 30. Entries must use only traditional LEGOs and be built ahead of time.

Prizes will be awarded for each of five age categories: preschool, ages 5-7, ages 8-11, ages 12-17 and adult 18 and up — plus one prize for the Judges’ Choice. Winners will be announced on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 12:15 p.m. after LEGO Club, which takes place from 11 a.m. to noon. More rules and details are available in the Activities Calendars.

Technology class

This month, you will learn how to transfer pictures from your smartphone or PC, and the benefits of saving photos on the cloud, at our technology class Monday, Aug. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. No registration is required.

Spanish conversation

Monday, Aug. 26, from 3-4 p.m. practice your Spanish with others to help you increase your fluency at this free informal session. All are welcome, from beginners to native Spanish speakers. Previous attendance is not necessary. No registration is required.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

ESL classes

Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes take place twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. with two highly experienced teachers. Joyce Holdread is teaching the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone is teaching beginners. No registration is required.

Su biblioteca está ofreciendo ahora clases de inglés como segundo idioma (ESL). Las clases se llevan a cabo los miércoles y viernes desde el mediodia hasta las 2 pm. Todas las clases son gratuitas y no es necesario registrarse. Por favor ayúdanos a correr la voz sobre el regreso de las clases de íngles como segundo idioma en nuestra comunidad de Pagosa.

Adult education summer hours

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place on Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m., join us for great stories, fun songs, toddler-friendly crafts and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones. These free sessions are an excellent way for kids to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Note the Saturday time change to the afternoon.

New LGBTQ youth group

A new support group to help LGBTQ youth and young adults from age 16 to in their 20s deal with social stigma, bullying, violence, hate crimes and discrimination convenes the first Monday of every month except for a change to Sept. 9 because of Labor Day. Under the leadership of Ana M. Sancho Sama, Ph.D., licensed psychologist, the purpose is to provide a safe and confidential place to share experiences, ask questions and talk about how to cope in this challenging world. If you have questions, her office number is 264-1986.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.

Local photographer book of Pagosa pictures

Kimberlee Hutcherson has created a colorful soft-cover book titled “Beautiful Pagosa Springs Colorado” containing 30 pages of spectacular photographs of scenery and events in our community. Among the many locations she pictures are Pinon Lake, Chimney Rock National Monument, Treasure and Piedra Falls, the San Juan River and Wolf Creek Pass. Included in the event photos are July 4 festivities, balloon events and Town Park at Christmas. Our area’s natural beauty is featured with columbines, aspen leaves and a wide variety of wildlife. This book is titled “Volume 1,” so Hutcherson seems to be promising us more of her impressive photography to come.

DVDs

“The Best of Enemies” is a civil rights drama. “Alita” is an action adventure. “Fast Color” features a young girl on the run when her supernatural abilities become known. “Kingdoms of the Sky” is a three-part series about animals and people who make their homes on the iconic mountains ranges of the world — the Himalayas, Rockies and Andes.

CDs

“Under Currents” by Nora Roberts exposes the terrible secrets of several families. “Backlash” by Brad Thor is a Scot Harvath adventure. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber is a romance. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, based on the real story of a reform school in Florida, follows a young black boy in the Jim Crow South. “Paranoid” by Lisa Jackson is a thriller. “Hateful Things” by Terry Goodkind is a Children of D’Hara fantasy. “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand is a family story set in 1969 America. “Shohia, Princess Among Beasts” by James Patterson with Emily Raymond is a young-adult book about a princess dealing with mythical beasts. “Bark of Night” by David Rosenfelt is an Andy Carpenter murder mystery solved with the help of his dogs.

How-to and self-help

“Core” by Steph Gaudreau includes strength training, workouts, meal plans, journal prompts and more. We have two Llewellyn’s 2020 guides — “Moon Sign Book” to help you plan your life by the cycles of the moon, and “Sun Sign Book” with horoscopes by Lesley Francis.

Other nonfiction

“Natural Rivals” by John Clayton explores the relationship between John Muir and Gifford Pinchot and its effect on our public lands. “The Faith of Mike Pence” by Leslie Montgomery is a biography of the vice president.

Novels

“Go Ask Fannie” by Elisabeth Hyde follows a family trying to piece together their mother’s story with the help of an old Fannie Farmer cookbook.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Shoni and Joseph Matney, as well as our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“Nobody sees a flower — really — it is so small it takes time — we haven’t time — and to see takes time, like to have a friend takes time.” — Georgia O’Keeffe (1887-1986), best known for her paintings of enlarged flowers, New York skyscrapers and New Mexico landscapes. O’Keeffe has been recognized as the mother of American modernism.

