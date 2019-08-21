Gymnastics and youth basketball registrations underway

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is currently accepting gymnastic registrations through Sept. 6 for ages 2-12. The cost is $40 per student for a five-week session one day per week. Classes will be strictly limited to 10 per age group.

The five-week session begins on Sept. 9 and will end on Oct. 10.

Youth basketball

registration ages 7-8

The Recreation Department is also accepting registrations through Sept. 27 for youth basketball ages 7-8. The cost is $35 per player.

Online registration is available through Xpress Bill Pay. Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.