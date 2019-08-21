Become a community naturalist

By Keith Bruno

Special to The SUN

Please join Audubon Rockies and Mountain Studies Institute on Wednesday, Aug. 28, for our ongoing adult education series at Four Mile Ranch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In this workshop, we will examine the stream ecology of Four Mile Creek, discussing the signs and symptoms of a healthy riparian zone and pulling some noxious weeds while we’re at it.

Additionally, local tree scientist Herb Grover will provide some insight into tree identification and aging onsite.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, this is an opportunity to learn more about the plant and insect life that we find along Colorado streams. To sign up and receive further details/directions, please RSVP to Keith Bruno at kbruno@audubon.org.