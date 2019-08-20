Western show coming to Community United Methodist Church

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa community is invited to a western music show featuring locals Beth and Bill Filliowich on Friday evening, Aug. 23. This knee-slappin’, foot-stompin’, toe-tappin’ evening of the best of cowboy entertainment will be held at Community United Methodist Church (CUMC) beginning at 7 p.m.

Beth and Bill Filliowich are frequent soloists at CUMC. Beth Filliowich majored in vocal performance at Indiana University’s School of Music.

She performs a broad range of music, from American standards to opera and oratorio.

She exclaimed, “Ancora Imparo!” — “I am still learning,” a phrase written by Michelangelo in 1562 and is one of her favorite quotes. This explains why she has continued her private studies to hone her singing and teaching skills.

Beth Filliowich has had the pleasure of singing all but one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s heroines, as well as many musical theater roles and the many “inas” in opera: Despina Zerlina and Pamina are in her repertoire. She has also sung the role of the Mother in Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

Beth Filliowich is often a guest soloist at area churches and her sacred repertoire includes works by Bach, Handel, Haydn, Mozart, Schubert and Vivaldi. She has years of experience as the soprano section leader for Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers in Fort Myers, Fla., and the First Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers, and Naples, Fla. She is a member of the National Federation of Music Clubs and Mu Phi Epsilon, an international professional music fraternity. Some of her community involvement includes performing for area fundraiser events for local churches and scholarships for students participating in 4-H and equine camps. She often performs recitals and maintains a private teaching studio.

Bill Filliowich has never used music as a means to a living, but it has added much living to his life. As an avocation, he has had a wonderful variety of musical experiences. He has sung and played in everything from musical theater to classics in symphonic choruses, small ensembles and solos with occasional fun encounters with regional blues, rock and country bands.

“It doesn’t matter if you hum it, strum it or blow in it as long as the sound produced touches someone. Though I love to sing the classical, powerful symphonic masterpieces, I’ve learned that the lowliest of instruments, the harmonica, has touched more hearts and souls than the highest vaulted Stradivarius,” stated Bill Filliowich.

His favorite music has always been the tunes that reach out to the cowboy, the firefighter, the sailor and soldier who are far removed from the great symphony halls, but have been touched by the simplest melodies played in the simplest ways when they needed it most.

Put on your boots and grab your hat. You’ll definitely want to be on hand for this unforgettable musical evening. Admission to the show is free, but your donations will be gratefully accepted and will benefit the CUMC choir.