Stargazers to evaluate club activities and review lecture

By Joan Mieritz

Special to The PREVIEW

The San Juan Stargazers will hold their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Chamber Visitor Center conference room located at 105 Hot Springs Blvd. The meeting is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. sharp.

Before the meeting, at 6 p.m., we will have a telescope clinic. Many people in Pagosa have a telescope which they were given or picked up somewhere, but have no idea how to use it or if it is even usable. The San Juan Stargazers want to help you learn how to use it or fix it.

You may call 335-8286 with a little information about what you have and what you may be needing in the form of help. We will match you with a club member who will help you. Then you can have an amazing time practicing with your telescope at our star parties and practice sessions.

It takes time and effort to do our nine star parties at Chimney Rock, so we will take special time at this meeting to appreciate each other for all we do while we enjoy a very delicious treat.

Then there will be time for an evaluation, both written and discussion, of our club and the summer star parties. Please be thinking about ways that we could improve how we do things.

The actual program is a review of Dr. Ellingson’s lecture on Aug. 8. We have her presentation to review and analyze.

It should be a good evening of enjoyment and learning.

The San Juan Stargazers are part of the Astronomical League, which includes clubs from all over the U.S. We have a new website, www.sanjuanstargazers.org, as well as an email address, sjstargazers@gmail.com, and a club phone number, 335-8286.

We welcome everyone who has an interest in learning more about our amazing universe.