Auditions announced for ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP), now in its 30th anniversary year, is excited to announce its winter production of the popular “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” a musical.

CUP has been waiting for just the right time to bring this fabulous and fun musical to the Pagosa Springs stage and the time is now.

“Willy Wonka” is a favorite of CUP President Kim Moore and we are excited to bring this show to life in her honor. The musical will run for four shows only, Nov. 21 to 24, just in time to kickstart your holiday plans, so save the dates.

Auditions will be held on Sept. 13 from 2 to 8 p.m. in the high school music room. All roles are currently open, from ages 10 to 85. Watch for more details concerning auditions. CUP is saving the world one musical at a time.