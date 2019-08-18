Scholarship recipients to talk about Camp Colorado experience at Audubon meeting

By Becky Herman

Special to The SUN

Join the Weminuche Audubon Society (WAS) for the regular monthly membership meeting at the Methodist Church on Lewis Street on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Setup and socializing begin at 6 p.m.

Memberships will also be available at that time. WAS offers an adult membership for $15 and one for young people for $5.

Membership carries with it an opportunity to serve on the WAS board and even to become an officer of that board. Let Jean Zirnhelt (731-2985) know if you are thinking about becoming a board member; currently there are openings.

At 6:30 p.m., there will be a short business meeting during which you will get some idea of what projects the chapter is working on now and also what is being planned for the future. Refreshments will be served.

During the program for the evening, we will have an opportunity to meet Marie Smith, Lucas Huddleston and Evan Tweedie, the three students who received scholarships to the American Birding Association’s Camp Colorado. They will relate some of their experiences which led to their applying for a scholarship and also their favorite stories about the whole camp experience, which is offered to young people every summer by the American Birding Association. These scholarships are made possible by the generosity of Joan Ward in memory of her late husband, Mike, who served as the chapter secretary for several years.

Following that presentation will be a discussion about the summer bird monitoring project. We will look at our findings, share our experiences and brainstorm ways to improve the study next year. Make sure to read the article titled “Forests, Feathers and Fire” written by Audubon Rockies and published on its website, rockies.audubon.org/blog, describing our monitoring efforts.

Please bring a donation of nonperishable food for the Methodist Church Food Bank in appreciation for our use of the meeting space.