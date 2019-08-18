Gabriela de la Paz performance set for Aug. 23

By Jean Broderick

Special to The PREVIEW

A Favorite Pair of Jeans are proud to present Mexican singer and songwriter Gabriela de la Paz in performance at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

de la Paz is a singer and songwriter who accompanies herself on the guitar. de la Paz resides in Cuernavaca, Mexico, and has performed for enthusiastic audiences in the United States and Europe.

The Jeans, piano and cello duo, featuring Jean Smith on piano and Jean Broderick on cello, will open the program with a few introductory pieces before turning the program over to de la Paz.

Please join us at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church on Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. for a delightful evening of music from Mexico and Latin America. St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Tickets are $10 at the door.