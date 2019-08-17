UUs to explore the relationship between religion and spirituality

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

According to recent research, 25 percent of the American population identify as spiritual but not religious (SBNR). Furthermore, the Associated Press reports that over the past two decades, the number of adults who belong to a church has plunged by 20 percentage points, hitting a low of 50 percent participation last year.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m., we will seek the cause of this burgeoning trend to identify as spiritual but not religious. There is no question that the SBNR movement is related to the decline in church attendance.

The future of churches and congregations across America lies at the intersection of these two trends: people who identify as spiritual but not religious and the decline in church attendance.

The survival of the Unitarian Universalist religion is equally at risk in the coming years due to these two trends. The key to navigating this crossroad will involve a fuller understanding of the relationship between religion and spirituality.

This service will be led by Pastor Dean Cerny, who identifies as both spiritual and religious. Be certain to stick around after the service for food, drinks and conversation.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.