Pagosa UUs to cross the divide for gathering with Alamosa and Taos fellowships

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

On Sunday, Aug. 25, the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship will make the journey up and over the Continental Divide for the first “Trans-Continental Picnic” gathering of UUs.

This service will link the Colorado UU Fellowships of Alamosa, Pagosa and the UU congregation of Taos, N.M. Fellow UUs make this journey in search of spiritual growth and unity. We hope to share the joys and woes of being small fellowships and congregations within the vast space of the intermountain west.

As a result of this historic gathering, there will be no service at the Pagosa UU Fellowship this Sunday. The next service will be on Sept. 1. Please check the newspaper for details on that service.