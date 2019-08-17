Pagosa Springs Girls Choir offering August enrollment

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

Girls who will be entering grades five through eight have another opportunity to become a member of the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir for the 2019-2020 school year. A welcome meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, in the middle school band room at 7 p.m.

In addition to performing throughout the year, the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir also offers a summer activity designed to enrich the arts education of each girl. In the past five years, the girls have traveled to Santa Fe (opera), Dallas (professional musical theater), Vail (symphonic music), Salt Lake City (chorus) and this past summer took them to New York City.

Rehearsals for the choir will be held on Monday afternoons from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs Middle School band room with the first rehearsal taking place on Sept. 10. The tuition fee for the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir is $200 per year for each girl. There is a $10 registration fee which will be applied to the payment. A payment plan for the tuition will be offered and scholarships are also available.

Director Linda Parker stated, “No child will be turned away due to an inability to pay. If there is a need for financial assistance, we will help the family find it.”

Girls in the choir learn to perform high-quality choral music in a variety of styles. Some music includes choreography and props. They spend a great deal of time on vocal and choral techniques, but the girls also concentrate on and stage presence and musicianship. Two vocal coaches offer mini-voice lessons during rehearsal time at no extra charge to the girls.

To take advantage of this amazing opportunity, please go to the choir’s website, www.singpagosa.org. Click on “become a member” and download the New Member Information Packet. Complete information on the choir is available in the packet. We hope to see you Aug. 22. If you have other questions or if Aug. 22 won’t work for you, call Parker at 264-1434 to arrange a different time.