New Thought Center to discuss the healing power of laughter

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“You don’t stop laughing because you grow older. You grow older because you stop laughing.” — Maurice Chevalier.

All are welcome to join the Rev. Janet Wyrick and New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) for her topic, “How to be Yourself When You Don’t Know Who You Are” Sunday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. at New Thought Center.

We invite you to join in fun, jokes and to discover the importance of laughter. You will experience the healing effects that laughter brings. Wyrick will leave you with love, joy and laughter as she leaves on her journey to heal those hurting at the border.

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative-minded individuals who share joy, laughter and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Upcoming events

Reiki classes are available.

Please contact NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.