The Center of Southwest Studies to conclude free summer lecture series Aug. 21

By Julie Tapley-Booth

Special to The PREVIEW

The Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College concludes its summer lecture series based on this year’s theme, “Hispanidad,” with a presentation from Ruth Lambert, “Documentation of Three Hispano Cemeteries Along the San Juan River,” on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 1:30 p.m. in the center’s Lyceum Room No. 120. This lecture is free and open to the public. Parking on campus is free during summer months.

This illustrated presentation will describe the history and study of three small Hispano cemeteries at the historic settlements of Gato/ Pagosa Junction, Juanita and Trujillo. These are isolated and lonely places along the San Juan River, seemingly forgotten by all but the rare visitor.

The cemeteries were selected because they provide an important glimpse into the history of these settlements as they chronicle the lives of the early Hispano settlers. For some individuals, these forgotten cemetery headstones are the only public record of their contribution to our regional history — the only visible evidence of their legacy. Many of the graves display Hispano traditions through language, religious iconography and statuary, and unique folk art that creatively incorporates local materials and objects.

Lambert is the cultural program director at the San Juan Mountains Association, where she develops and implements cultural projects using trained volunteers. Past projects include the documentation of rural country schools, several small rural cemeteries and Hispano arborglyphs. Currently, she is studying Hispano settlement along the San Juan River and the churches associated with several small towns. Lambert is the author of “The Wooden Canvas: Arborglyphs as Reflections of Hispano Life Along the Pine-Piedra Stock Driveway.” She holds a doctorate in anthropology from the University of New Mexico.

The Center of Southwest Studies, now in its 55th year, provides an active program of free public lectures and events year-round at its museum, research library and archives facility on the campus of Fort Lewis College in Durango. For more information, please contact the center’s business office at 247-7456 or visit swcenter.fortlewis.edu.