Public Meetings

Thursday, Aug. 15

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District regular meeting. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

Monday, Aug. 19

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation budget meeting. 11:30 a.m., Chamber of Commerce conference room, 105 Hot Springs Blvd.

San Juan Water Conservancy District meeting. 5 p.m., 46 Eaton Drive, Unit 5.

Archuleta County Combined Dispatch Exploratory Subcommittee meeting. 3 p.m., Town Hall, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. 1:30 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Archuleta County Republican Central Committee meeting. Noon, Pagosa Brewing, 118 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Upper San Juan Library District board meeting. 4 p.m., Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, 811 San Juan St.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Joint town/county work session. Noon, Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Upper San Juan Health Service District regular board meeting. 5:30 p.m., Pagosa Springs Medical Center, 95 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Archuleta County Planning Commission regular meeting. 6 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Pagosa Springs Town Council work session. 5 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Friday, Aug. 30

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners special meeting. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Archuleta County Combined Dispatch Executive Management board meeting. 9:30 a.m., Pagosa Springs Medical Center board room, 95 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. 1:30 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners special meeting. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Monday, Sept. 9

Pagosa Peak Open School Board of Directors work session and regular meeting. 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular meeting, 7 Parelli Way.

