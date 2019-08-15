Plaintiffs in case against county officials speak up at BoCC meeting

Two local residents who have previously sued current and former county officials took to the regular meeting of the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners on Aug. 6 to argue their opinions about attorney fee payments they owe to the county stemming from the 2016 lawsuit.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.