Health care

Dear Editor:
Last fall I met a retired couple living nearby in an RV. Their daughter had contracted a debilitating disease requiring costly treatments. Although they had healthcare insurance, their daughter did not. Out-of-pocket expenses devoured their savings, their possessions, and finally, their home.
