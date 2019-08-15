DeBoer

Alan and Sharon DeBoer would like to cordially invite all of their friends and family to celebrate their 50th golden wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Restoration Fellowship located at 264 Village Drive.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.