Coram should resign

Dear Editor:

Our State senator Don Coram of Montrose should resign. Coram has made no effort to reduce gun deaths in our state. He even voted against a ban on bump stocks which were used in the awful Las Vegas shooting in which more than 500 were injured and more than 50 killed.

