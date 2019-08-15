Community Concert Hall announced 2019-2020 The Met: Live in HD season

By Indiana Reed

The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College will once again partner with The Metropolitan Opera to screen performances of The Met: Live in HD during the opera’s 2019-2020 season. Season subscriptions and individual tickets are now on sale.

The Met: Live in HD series will kick off Oct. 12 with the classic “Turandot” and features 10 live performances during the season. Advance tickets for individual screenings of The Met: Live in HD ($20-$23) as well as season subscriptions ($180) are available online at www.durangoconcerts.com, by calling 247-7657, or at the ticket office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th Street and Main Avenue in downtown Durango. All sales are final.

As in previous years, The Met’s performances will be screened in the Vallecito Room of the FLC Student Union. Equipment installed during the Student Union’s renovation meets The Met’s high quality broadcast standard requirements, enabling the special programming.

The “magic” of The Met: Live in HD events is that most are delivered 100 percent live via satellite. Audiences throughout the world experience the production at the same time as the audience sitting in the Metropolitan Opera itself. Additionally, between acts, The Met: Live in HD viewers are treated to backstage interviews and other features the “in person” audiences never see. Productions will be screened in Durango on Saturday mornings, typically at 10:55 a.m.

Opera fans need to note that due to FLC venue scheduling conflicts, not all of the operas will be live. The lineup schedule delineates the rebroadcasts.

The scheduled 2019-2020 program is:

• Oct. 12, 10:55 a.m. — “Turandot” (Puccini).

• Oct. 26, 10:55 a.m. — “Manon” (Massenet).

• Nov. 9, 2 10:55 a.m. — “Madama Butterfly” (Puccini).

• Nov. 23, 10:55 a.m. — “Akhnaten” (Glass).

• Jan. 18, 2020, 10:55 a.m. — “Wozzeck” (Berg) — rebroadcast.

• Feb. 8, 2020, 10:55 a.m. — “Porgy and Bess” (Gershwins) — rebroadcast.

• Feb. 29, 2020, 10:55 a.m. — “Agrippina” (Handel).

• March 14, 2020, 10:55 a.m. — “Der Fliegende Holländer” (Wagner).

• April 18, 2020, 10:55 a.m. — “Tosca” (Puccini) — rebroadcast.

• May 9, 2020, 10:55 a.m. — “Maria Stuarda” (Donizetti).

Since The Met: Live in HD series launched in 2006, in excess of 17 million tickets have been sold to opera lovers worldwide. The Met: Live in HD is now seen in more than 2,000 theaters in 70 countries.

Tickets will also be available on the morning of each performance, one hour in advance of show time, at the FLC Student Union.

The Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multiuse performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College. Its ability to bring a diverse spectrum of shows to southwest Colorado is made possible through a partnership with the college, a state-supported, independent institution of higher education, and through financial and in-kind contributions from generous members of the community.