Gabriela de la Paz, Mexican guitarist, singer, songwriter, to perform Aug. 23

By Jean Broderick

Special to The PREVIEW

A Favorite Pair of Jeans is a cello/piano duo consisting of Jean Broderick and Jean Smith, who have performed for community events over the past five or six years.

Both Broderick and Smith share an interest, not only in music, but also in foreign languages, and both have attended Spanish immersion programs in Cuernavaca, Mexico. It was during one of Broderick’s trips to Cuernavaca that she met Gabriela de la Paz, Mexican singer and songwriter, and was enchanted by her music and performing ability. Over the past 15 years, Broderick has attended performances by de la Paz many times during her visits to Mexico.

de la Paz, who lives near Cuernavaca, Mexico, has performed in several major cities in the United States as well as Europe. She has recorded numerous CDs featuring the music of Latin America, including one specifically for children, which includes some original songs.

A Favorite Pair of Jeans now has the distinct pleasure to present de la Paz live in concert to the Pagosa Springs community. The program will begin with a couple of pieces played by the Jeans, and then segue into de la Paz’s lovely voice and guitar. The program will be held at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd., on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.